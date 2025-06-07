ABC-7 First Alert: Potential record-breaking highs in the Borderland tomorrow, very slight rain chance this coming week

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for potential record-breaking highs. In parts of the Borderland, we are expected to rise to 107 degrees... the daily record-high is 105 (1981). The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory until Sunday for the high temperatures.

Take it easy if you are going to be in this hot weather in the Borderland. Take frequent breaks, drink water and sports drinks that are high in electrolytes, and wear protective clothing like hats, long sleeves, and sunglasses. Also, check on your neighbors and make sure they have air conditioning.

Likewise, we are going to continue to see daily highs near the triple digits. We are tracking a storm system that will bring VERY slight rain chances Tuesday-Wednesday.