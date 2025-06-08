ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-breaking heat in the Borderland today, “cooling down” this week
Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for near record-breaking highs in the Borderland. I am forecasting a high of 106, the record-high is 105 (1981). It will be cooler tomorrow through Wednesday afternoon, I am thinking highs in the upper 90s with a few triples sprinkled in.
We are also tracking a storm system that will bring a chance of rain. These will be mostly isolated showers.
Father's Day Weekend will be hot with daily highs in the triples.