Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-breaking heat in the Borderland today, “cooling down” this week

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:29 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for near record-breaking highs in the Borderland. I am forecasting a high of 106, the record-high is 105 (1981). It will be cooler tomorrow through Wednesday afternoon, I am thinking highs in the upper 90s with a few triples sprinkled in.

We are also tracking a storm system that will bring a chance of rain. These will be mostly isolated showers.

Father's Day Weekend will be hot with daily highs in the triples.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content