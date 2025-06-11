ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-highs for Father’s Day Weekend, lingering rain chances today

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert. We are tracking near record-highs in the Borderland's from Friday to Tuesday, peak highs will be through Father's Day Weekend!

Today, we will experience seasonal highs in the mid to upper 90s in the Borderland. Rain chances will linger through Friday, chances will be much slimmer compared to yesterday. Higher chances will remain in the higher elevations and east of the Borderland!

Starting tomorrow, the triple digits make a return to the Borderland. Daily highs from Friday through Tuesday will trend above 103. The highest temperature will be on Saturday to Monday with highs around 105-106 degrees. Some models are putting us in the 110s... whew!

Here's the weather setup for the next several days... it will be similar to what we saw in 2023 where we saw the record-breaking triple digit stretch. A high pressure ridge will build southwest of the Borderland and will cause all remaining moisture to shift east which will drop our rain chances. Then it shift northeast and will park itself over Colorado which will keep things mostly dry across the Desert Southwest. This will cause daily highs to skyrocket.

By next week, another storm system will roll into the area which will slightly cool us down and increase rain chances of rain.