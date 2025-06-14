ABC-7 First Alert: Scorching hot Father’s Day Weekend, highs up to 109 possible in the Borderland

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for a scorching hot weekend. We are tracking a hot streak in the Borderland, starting today! Today, we are forecasting a high of 105, but Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are going to be our hottest days. Highs on those days will be approximately 109. El Paso has already seen 9 triple digit days!

The National Weather Service in El Paso has a Heat Advisory in effect until Tuesday night. These will be dangerously hot temperatures... check on your neighbors, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the shade or A/C if you are planning to be out in these conditions for long periods of time.

If you are planning to go the day two of the Coldplay Concert at the Sun Bowl, plan to stand in brutally hot conditions. I would recommend bringing sun protection and hydration.

Our First Alert will remain in place until Wednesday, the forecasted high will be 104. Likewise, daily highs will continue to be in the triples until next weekend.

Stay cool and hydrated El Paso!