ABC-7 First Alert: Near record-high temps for the next few days in the Borderland, triples continue into the weekend

today at 4:36 PM
Happy Father's Day to all Fathers in the Borderland. Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland for potential record-breaking highs. Today, we have forecasted a high of 108, the record set is 108. Tomorrow, the record is 108 degrees and the forecasted high is 109.

The previously issued Heat Advisory continues for all of the Borderland. I do not recommend being in these dangerously hot temperatures for long periods of time. If so, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and wear sun protection.

