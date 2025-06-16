Triple digits continue to heat the boarder land

The extreme heat remains in effect through Wednesday as temperatures continue to be anywhere from 103-108. We could see another record high tomorrow if we make it to 109. Expect plentiful sunshine, minimal humidity, and intermittent dust that may reduce visibility from some storms that could from to our northeast and east. Be sure and drink plenty of water and limit your outdoor activities to the morning and late evening.

We see a pattern chance arriving this weekend as moisture will work its way into the area. This will provide some fuel for showers and storms to develop and cool our temperatures down to the upper 90s.