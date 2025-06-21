ABC-7 First Alert: Monsoonal pattern expected for the next several days in the Borderland, localized street flooding is possible

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected for the next several days. The Borderland will experience a monsoonal like pattern. Each day until Wednesday, rain chances will increase. Models are expecting up to 1.5 inches of rain over a span of multiple days in the Borderland. Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight to marginal risk for excessive rain. Monday and Tuesday, there will be a moderate to marginal risk. We will be in the main area of focus for these showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rains may cause hazardous driving conditions and localized street flooding. Here's a few tips for driving in the rain:

-Be mindful of potential hydroplaning... change tires and windshield wiper blades, avoid driving through standing water on roadways, slow down and increase your following distance.

-Turn on your lights

-Avoid flooded roadways... turn around, don't drown

The weather setup for the next several days will be interesting for the Borderland. A massive high pressure system has built over the East Coast. This will cause sweltering hot conditions in the Deep South and East Coast. Connected to this same system, a trough to the east of the Borderland will help churn in some good moisture that will give us daily shower and storm chances until Friday. The best chances will be Monday and Tuesday!

It is looking like this system may not move much... which is nice for us but horrendous for the East Coast!