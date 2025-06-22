ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered to widespread rain Monday through Wednesday, localized flood is expected with heavy rains

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the Borderland. We are tracking a multi-day rain event that may not only bring much needed rain to the are, but expected flooding with the heavy rains. Today is day one of the monsoonal pattern.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight to moderate risk for excessive rain in the Borderland until Thursday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the South Central Mountains which includes Ruidoso and the burn scar areas from Monday morning to Wednesday evening. Likewise, Culberson County is under a Flood Watch until Monday evening.

Models are putting Lowland rainfall amounts at approximately 1-3 inches, higher elevations could see amounts up to 3-4 inches.