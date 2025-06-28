Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Daily rain chances in the Borderland, chances increase midweek

KVIA
By
today at 4:50 PM
Published 4:41 PM

We are tracking daily rain chances in the Borderland. For the next few days it will be mostly dry in the Borderland. Most of the rain will remain in the mountains, but will increase around the Fourth of July. It will be nice and much cooler compared to the beginning of June, highs in the 90s.

Here's the weather setup for the next week... An upper-level high will build over New Mexico and Arizona this weekend, this will keep us mostly dry. Most of the action will be over Otero and Hudspeth Counties. A low-pressure system from California will slide east in the area which will increase our rain chances starting Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be our best days for showers and thunderstorms. There will be flood potential with these thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content