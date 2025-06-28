ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Daily rain chances in the Borderland, chances increase midweek

We are tracking daily rain chances in the Borderland. For the next few days it will be mostly dry in the Borderland. Most of the rain will remain in the mountains, but will increase around the Fourth of July. It will be nice and much cooler compared to the beginning of June, highs in the 90s.

Here's the weather setup for the next week... An upper-level high will build over New Mexico and Arizona this weekend, this will keep us mostly dry. Most of the action will be over Otero and Hudspeth Counties. A low-pressure system from California will slide east in the area which will increase our rain chances starting Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be our best days for showers and thunderstorms. There will be flood potential with these thunderstorms.