ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances increase daily in the Borderland, wet midweek expected

We are on track for another nice, dry day in the Borderland. I am forecasting a high of 93 with mostly clear Most of the showers and thunderstorms will remain in the area mountains today and the next two days.

We will be working with more tropical moisture out of the Southeast in the middle of the Work Week. Our best rain chances will come Tuesday-Thursday.

Here's the weather setup for the next several day. A low pressure system at the California/New Mexico State line will play a part in an easterly flow. This flow will bring daily rain chances from Monday to Friday. Some model runs are estimated rainfall amounts up to 2 inches in El Paso. Localized flash flooding is possible with these multiple chances for rain.