ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Light morning rain chance & windy start to 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Happy New Year! To start off 2026 expect above average temps, light morning rain chances and afternoon winds.

To start your Thursday morning we will feel temperature lows in the 40s. We will also wake up to a 10% chance for morning rain.

Temperatures will once again lean just over our daily average slightly warmer than yesterday's. Expect El Paso and Las Cruces to reach highs in the upper 60s.

By midafternoon wind gust are expected to pick up to the 30 MPH low-end windy range.