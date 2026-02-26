Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm calm Thursday

today at 6:11 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are expecting another comfortable weather day through the Borderland. Once again temps will trend warmer than normal however conditions will remain calm.

We woke up a bit more comfortable this morning as temps were within the 50s. Today temperatures will continue to warm. We will see temps well above average. El Paso expect a high of 85, Las Cruces expect a high of 83.

Other than warm temps expect a calm clear weather day. We will lean dry with wind speeds remaining calm.

Enjoy your warm unseasonable day! Temps will warm even further into the upper 80s by this weekend!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

