ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm calm Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are expecting another comfortable weather day through the Borderland. Once again temps will trend warmer than normal however conditions will remain calm.

We woke up a bit more comfortable this morning as temps were within the 50s. Today temperatures will continue to warm. We will see temps well above average. El Paso expect a high of 85, Las Cruces expect a high of 83.

Other than warm temps expect a calm clear weather day. We will lean dry with wind speeds remaining calm.

Enjoy your warm unseasonable day! Temps will warm even further into the upper 80s by this weekend!