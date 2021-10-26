Wind Advisory for El Paso/Las Cruces, High Wind Warning for Van Horn

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 539 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 NMZ403>417-TXZ418>424-270100- /O.CON.KEPZ.WI.Y.0027.211026T1600Z-211027T0100Z/ Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley- Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel- Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes- Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley- Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin- West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet- Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet- East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa- Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs 539 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and Far West Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will start to increase by mid morning over the west and spread east by the early afternoon. Peak winds are expected between noon and 6 PM. Some patchy blowing dust is also possible during the afternoon, especially over far west Texas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

=====

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 358 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 NMZ027-028-TXZ270>273-262100- /O.CON.KMAF.HW.W.0038.211026T1500Z-211027T0900Z/ Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County-Eddy County Plains- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Eastern Culberson County- Including the cities of Queen, Artesia, Carlsbad, Carlsbad Caverns NP, Guadalupe Mountains NP, Pine Springs, and Van Horn 358 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 /258 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected in the mountains. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected in the plains. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eastern Culberson, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eddy County Plains. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.