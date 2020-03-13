Tornado destroys west Texas RV park, at least 3 injured

Weather News

ORLA, Texas -- An apparent tornado touched down Friday night near the small west Texas town of Orla, destroying a recreational vehicle park and injuring at least three people.

Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado told KOSA-TV that crews were searching through the debris at the severely damaged Orla RV Park for the possibility of people trapped under trailers that flipped over.

He said fortunately no deaths had been reported at this point.

The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings issued Friday night by the National Weather Service for the Permian Basin.

KOSA reported that a second tornado may have touched down near the community of Pecos, but no further details were available.