Wind Advisory in effect Easter Sunday for El Paso & Las Cruces

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Easter Sunday will feature windy conditions across the Borderland, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for much of the ABC-7 viewing area.

The Wind Advisory runs from 9 a.m. to midnight and includes El Paso and Hudspeth counties in west Texas, and Dona Ana, Otero and Luna counties in southern New Mexico.

The weather service said to expect westerly winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

The strongest winds were forecast to occur in the afternoon hours, up until 6 p.m., the NWS said, with blowing dust expected that could reduce visibility.

The weather service advised motorists to use caution if they needed to travel, and it recommended that homeowners and essential businesses secure outdoor items that could be blown away.

For current weather conditions and advisories as well as the latest forecast 24/7, you can visit the ABC-7 weather center: kvia.com/weather.