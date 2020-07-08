Heat advisory issued for ‘dangerously hot’ conditions in the Borderland

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory beginning at noon Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday for the El Paso metro area and adjacent Hudspeth County.

"Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon with temperatures approaching 105 degrees," the weather service warned in the advisory.

The NWS also urged Borderland residents to prepare for a prolonged stretch of expanding triple-digit temperatures.

"This is expected to be the beginning of an extended period of dangerous heat that will last into the upcoming weekend," the advisory stated. "Additional heat advisories will follow in the coming days that will include expanded portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas."

Health officials also strongly encouraged people across the region to be mindful of the potential for heat-related illness.

New Mexico Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel used the hot weather forecast to remind parents not to leave children or pets in hots cars. She also said people with disabilities can be vulnerable to extreme heat events.

“We’re all vulnerable to extreme heat at one point or another, so please do your best to seek out cool indoor places and stay well-hydrated even in these difficult times with Covid-19,” she said.

ABC-7 First Alert weather forecaster Nicole Gomez noted that the symptoms of heat stress can include dizziness, nausea, cramping and weakness and can progress to heat stroke and death if left unchecked.

For the current conditions and latest forecast, visit kvia.com/weather.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)