At 110 degrees, El Paso breaks high temp records for both day & year

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- As a sustained heat wave said to be the most extreme in 25 to 30 years continued Monday, El Paso set new high temperature records for the both the day and the year.

The National Weather Service said the official temperature taken at the El Paso International Airport reached 110 degrees by late afternoon, which made Monday the hottest day of the year so far.

It also broke the previous record temperature for July 13 of 108, which was set in 1979.

"This is the 19th 110+ temperature in recorded history (1887-present) and the first since June 2017," the weather service said in a statement marking the milestone.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the El Paso metro area through Wednesday.

For current conditions and the latest forecast and weather alerts, visit kvia.com/weather.