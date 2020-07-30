El Paso hits 109 degrees to blow past old high temp record during heat advisory

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso reached a scorching 109 degrees Thursday afternoon, blowing past the old record of 103 set in 1980.

The new all-time high for the date, officially recorded at the El Paso International Airport, came amid a Heat Advisory that only projected temperatures reaching 105.

Anthony, New Mexico also set a record Thursday, coming in a degree higher than El Paso at 110.

While the Heat Advisory remained in effect through Friday morning, ABC-7 chief meteorologist 'Doppler' Dave Speelman said there would be a cooling off coming over the next several days before the weather heats up again next week.

