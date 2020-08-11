El Paso reaches 106 degrees for record high Tuesday amid Heat Advisory

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso reached 106 degrees Tuesday afternoon to set a new daily record amidst a Heat Advisory that remains in effect through Friday.

Tuesday's high temperature was one degrees warmer than the previous hottest day of 105 that happened in 1993.

ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman said triple-digit temperatures typically end come the start of August, but such won't be the case for the remainder of the week.

He said it's possible more records could be broken on Wednesday, when temperatures were again predicted to be around 105 in El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

"Temperatures will rise quickly during the early afternoon hours, and will

remain hot through the late evening," the National Weather Service said in its Heat Advisory for the region.

The NWS recommended drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing to avoid the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The heatwave is expected to persist through the weekend, and 'Doppler Dave' said El Paso could anticipate highs running 10 to 12 degrees above average.