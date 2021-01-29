StormTRACK Weather: Drought worsens for parts of the Borderland

Weather News

In recent months, drought has surged to extreme levels across parts of the borderland. According to this latest update by the U.S. Drought Monitor, it doesn't look good for our region.

This winter areas of New Mexico and far west Texas has been in the D3 category; this is extreme drought. Thursday's drought update shows that some parts of El Paso jumped to D4; that's exceptional drought.

Meteorologist Jason Laney with the National Weather Service El Paso explained, " one of the big problems with this drought is that we could be looking at a lot more dust once our windy season gets going in the spring."



That's bad news for those means that even with the improvements in this week's rain and snow mix we need much more to improve our current status. Laney says that if we don't make up some ground once we get into the summer with the monsoon we will have dire consequences by this time next year.