El Paso reaches 77 degrees to shatter high temperature record from 1890

EL PASO, Texas -- The Borderland on Wednesday shattered a high temperature record that goes back more than a century.

The official temperature at the El Paso International Airport reached 77 degrees as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

That broke the old high temperature record for Feb. 3 of 76 degrees that was set back in 1890, more than 130 years ago, according to National Weather Service records.

