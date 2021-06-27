WATCH: Storms, hail as cool front moves into Borderland

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and hail arrived Sunday afternoon as a cool front moved into the Borderland. In the video player above you can watch as one of these storms went through northeast El Paso.

In the aftermath of some of the storms, streets in portions of El Paso became rivers due to flash flooding. In the video player at the bottom of this article, you can see video captured by ABC-7 viewer Jose Hernandez of flooding along McCombs Street near Verbena Drive.

ABC-7's StormTrack Weather team is forecasting the likely potential for continued storms and shower throughout Sunday evening, until at least the 11 p.m. hour.