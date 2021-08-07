Skip to Content
El Paso reaches 100° for 1st time in nearly a month

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso hit the triple-digit mark on Saturday for the first time in nearly a month.

The official temperature at El Paso International Airport reached 100 degrees by early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the first 100-degree reading in El Paso since July 10th.

So far this year in the Sun City, there have been nineteen 100-degree days: one each in August and July, with 17 in June.

The NWS said over the past three decades, El Paso have averaged 26 triple-digit days a year.

