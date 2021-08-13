El Paso grandma killed, 2-year-old girl critically hurt after home floods

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — A 65–year-old El Paso woman drowned and her 2–year-old granddaughter was clinging to life in the hospital Friday after floodwaters, caused by thunderstorms producing heavy rain, overwhelmed their home late Thursday night.

Police said the death and critical injury occurred when a living room wall collapsed and trapped the pair inside the flooded home at 3219 Nashville.

"A 78–year-old man, a 31–year-old woman and the victims were evacuating the recessed living room as it was flooding before the wall collapsed," police said in a statement.

Firefighters worked to eventually pull the grandmother and child out from under the collapsed wall; the pair were rushed to a hospital where the woman died and the young girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victims identities weren't released by authorities.

As much as four inches of rain fell in El Paso during Thursday night's storms, according to ABC-7 StormTrack Doppler Radar estimates.