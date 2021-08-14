Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of La Union due to more rain

Weather News

LA UNION, New Mexico -- Mandatory evacuations were in effect Saturday for parts of La Union in southern New Mexico.

The evacuation impacts residents along Paloma Road and Golondrina Street. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart tells the ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom that mandatory evacuations began as of 7 a.m.

Residents were being evacuated to Anthony Elementary School at 600 N. Fourth Street in neighboring Anthony

The Dona Ana County Board of Commissioners on Friday unanimously approved a disaster declaration, asking New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare a state of emergency due to flooding in La Union caused by severe weather.

Torrential rains pounded the area Thursday night, overflowing an earthen dam. That led to significant flooding as water gushed throughout the community, burying homes and vehicles in mud and making some roads impassable. By Saturday morning, rain kept falling with more precipitation in the forecast.

