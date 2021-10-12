Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Updated
today at 9:06 PM
Published 7:21 PM

‘It’s so windy!’: Borderland slammed by strong gusts

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Just how windy was it on Tuesday?

"Can you just look at my hair?" joked Josue Grajeda, a New Mexico State University student on his way to class. "I can’t even see you right now,” he added, as winds whipped his hair in front of his eyes.

Across town in Las Cruces, Halloween decorations were toppled over and trash cans blocked roadways. ABC-7 crews even observed a particularly determined runner making slow progress against a harsh gust of wind.

"Welcome to New Mexico!" laughed runner Enyssa Aldere.

An anemometer detected wind speeds of 25 mph at NMSU - but at San Augustin Pass, ABC-7's StormTrack weather team detected gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

At Camp Hope in west Las Cruces, the homeless residents there braced themselves against the harsh winds. Many set up camp in enclosed structures, but others rely solely on the thin fabric of tents.

"It feels like you're in a tornado because it's still blowing pretty hard," said Rena Washington.

New Mexico / News / Top Stories / Video

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content