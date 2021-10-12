‘It’s so windy!’: Borderland slammed by strong gusts

Weather News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Just how windy was it on Tuesday?

"Can you just look at my hair?" joked Josue Grajeda, a New Mexico State University student on his way to class. "I can’t even see you right now,” he added, as winds whipped his hair in front of his eyes.

How windy is it?! Just ask @nmsu student Josue Grajeda 😱😆 AND visit: https://t.co/u8F2UZtdnZ pic.twitter.com/tyCEVjPVWj — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) October 12, 2021

Across town in Las Cruces, Halloween decorations were toppled over and trash cans blocked roadways. ABC-7 crews even observed a particularly determined runner making slow progress against a harsh gust of wind.

"Welcome to New Mexico!" laughed runner Enyssa Aldere.

An anemometer detected wind speeds of 25 mph at NMSU - but at San Augustin Pass, ABC-7's StormTrack weather team detected gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Big thanks to @NMSUGeography for loaning us this cool anemometer to detect wind speeds 🍃 pic.twitter.com/mheWWQPI9w — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) October 13, 2021

At Camp Hope in west Las Cruces, the homeless residents there braced themselves against the harsh winds. Many set up camp in enclosed structures, but others rely solely on the thin fabric of tents.

"It feels like you're in a tornado because it's still blowing pretty hard," said Rena Washington.