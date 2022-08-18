El Paso Electric explains what to do before and during a power outage

EL PASO, Texas - A power outage can happen anytime and to anybody. Wednesday's storms knocked out the power of one west El Paso apartment complex for several hours. Do you know what to do if the power goes out at your place? Here are some tips and tricks.

With any power outage, you typically don't know how long the outage will last. Prolonged outages can have greater impacts than a power outage that lasts an hour or so. First, we will talk about food. While in an outage, do not open your fridge or freezer. Keep the cool air in to protect your food.

In addition, you want to have nonperishable backup food in case the rest of the appliances do not work. That way, you'll always have something to eat, even if you can't warm it up. On that note, it is imperative to have water stocked up at your place as well.

It's also a good idea to have a plan in place if there is a power outage. Some people rely on medical devices that require electricity to work. In that case, a solid backup plan would help if you had to switch over to a backup generator or batteries to get the electricity you need.

Speaking of backup energy, it's always a good idea to have a generator or another resource to pull out in times of need. As for light, candles and flashlights are what you'll have to rely on. Finally, if your home starts to get too cold or too warm, you should leave and head to a warming or cooling center in town.