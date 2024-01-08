Protecting what matters most amid extreme wind chill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As subfreezing temperatures make their way into our forecast, the National Weather Service issues a timely reminder about the crucial "4 P's" to safeguard during cold snaps: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

People: Take a moment to check in on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors. A simple gesture can go a long way in ensuring everyone stays warm and safe.

Pets: The golden rule – if it's too cold for you, it's definitely too cold for your furry friends. Bring them inside and provide a cozy spot to ride out the cold.

Pipes: Don't forget about your plumbing! Cover and insulate pipes, especially when temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. Prevention is key to avoiding unwanted surprises.

Plants: Cover up plants that do not naturally do well in the cold.