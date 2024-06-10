City of El Paso reactivates cooling centers ahead of potentially record-setting heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is reactivating its community cooling centers Tuesday, June 11, 2024 until further notices.

Everyone is welcome to use the cooling centers to stay safe as potentially record-setting heat is forecasted the next few days.

Cooling Centers

The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg)

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad)

Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

Libraries

The city's public libraries will also be open for added relief. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

Westside (125 Belvidere)

Reminders from the city

"Residents, particularly our most vulnerable residents to include seniors and children, are reminded to be prepared and find solutions to avoid heat-related illnesses such staying hydrated, wearing light clothing and taking advantage of the City’s cooling centers," city officials explained. "The public is also asked to check on their elderly neighbors, friends and family who may be at risk."

Call 311 to learn more.