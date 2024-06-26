Skip to Content
Weather News

Socorro paletero sells ice cream to residents looking to cool down

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:03 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) — With triple-digit temperatures hitting the Borderland and surrounding areas Wednesday people looking for relief visit Socorro Paletero, Oscar Elias.

Elias, a resident from Tornillo, tells ABC-7 he sells ice cream for hours to make extra money in Socorro, TX.

He is located on the corner of Burbridge Rd. and Trent Rd.

He said he's been selling for over a year, but business really picks up during these hot months.

Elias said it brings him joy to know he's helping people cool down on hot summer days.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content