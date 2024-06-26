Socorro paletero sells ice cream to residents looking to cool down

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) — With triple-digit temperatures hitting the Borderland and surrounding areas Wednesday people looking for relief visit Socorro Paletero, Oscar Elias.

Elias, a resident from Tornillo, tells ABC-7 he sells ice cream for hours to make extra money in Socorro, TX.

He is located on the corner of Burbridge Rd. and Trent Rd.

He said he's been selling for over a year, but business really picks up during these hot months.

Elias said it brings him joy to know he's helping people cool down on hot summer days.