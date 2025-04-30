Staying safe in dusty conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has already seen 34 dust events this year, surpassing last year's total number.

The dust has made it difficult for those with respiratory issues to be outside at times. Dr. Fahad Omar, the ICU Director at Las Palmas Del Sol, says that people should be proactive with their bodies as dusty conditions are expected to continue.

"I think even the healthy people right now are feeling the effects of these dust storms, and especially with the frequency and the intensity that they've been happening this season, it's been very, very unusual. I don't remember the last time it was it was this bad."

Dr. Omar says that allergy medications help for most people with symptoms from dusty conditions. He stressed to not over medicate as well. Some clinics will prescribe steroids or antibiotics for their symptoms, when they can be treated with over-the-counter medications.

"If something happens, at least seeking help early, over-the-counter medicines, especially allergy medicines during these times really are wonderful for the patients who can take them."

ABC-7 spoke with the National Weather Service about why these dust storms have been so frequent in the Borderland this year. They said that the last two years have had a La Niña storm system, which results in dryer conditions. Our region gets 60%-80% of the year's precipitation during the monsoon months. The last two years have had severe drought conditions. Without the rain, less vegetation grows in the desert, and it's much easier for the wind to pick up the dust and sand.

"Now we just do not have vegetation across these deserts like we typically have," said Tim Bird with the NWS. "They're much more barren. And so a lot more of the desert is now susceptible to releasing dust into the air with all these strong winds that we're seeing."

Dr. Omar advised everyone to be smart when dust storms come through, protecting yourself and others in the process.

"Make sure we keep ourselves hydrated, make sure that we're vaccinated, make sure that when we go out, if the storms are bad the way they have been, we're wearing a mask or doing something to be able to avoid it."