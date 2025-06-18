3 people rescued, treated for heat exposure today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews have rescued three people suffering from heat exposure in desert areas around El Paso today.

The El Paso Fire Department called out COMSAR to the Tom Mays Access Road this afternoon. The department had received reports of a person overheating. They rescued and rushed two people to an area hospital, one with minor injuries and one with more serious injuries.

The Sunland Park Fire Department also rescued a woman from Mt. Cristo Rey today. The woman, described as being in her 50s, was on the mountain suffering from heat exposure. Border Patrol agents found the woman and called for help. Medical crews rushed the woman to the hospital after bringing her down the mountain.