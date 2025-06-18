Skip to Content
Weather News

3 people rescued, treated for heat exposure today

First Alert Heat
KVIA
First Alert Heat
By
Updated
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews have rescued three people suffering from heat exposure in desert areas around El Paso today.

The El Paso Fire Department called out COMSAR to the Tom Mays Access Road this afternoon. The department had received reports of a person overheating. They rescued and rushed two people to an area hospital, one with minor injuries and one with more serious injuries.

The Sunland Park Fire Department also rescued a woman from Mt. Cristo Rey today. The woman, described as being in her 50s, was on the mountain suffering from heat exposure. Border Patrol agents found the woman and called for help. Medical crews rushed the woman to the hospital after bringing her down the mountain.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

