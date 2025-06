RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several cars have been swept away in Ruidoso as the mountain village deals with flooding.

Ruidoso News captured live images of the flooding in real time. The videos show emergency crews trying to corral cars as they float down the flooded street.

One video shows a sedan taken away by the floodwaters, while another shows a truck drifting sideways in the water.

