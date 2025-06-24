Skip to Content
Weather News

Video: Haboob entering the Borderland

Video of the haboob entering the Borderland (Courtesy: Edgardo Mireles)
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewer Edgardo Mireles sent in video of a haboob entering the Borderland on Monday afternoon. You can watch the storm blow into El Paso in the video above.

