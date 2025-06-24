Video: Haboob entering the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewer Edgardo Mireles sent in video of a haboob entering the Borderland on Monday afternoon. You can watch the storm blow into El Paso in the video above.

