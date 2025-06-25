Skip to Content
Rain causes busy day for El Paso Fire Department

today at 6:03 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to 15 rain-related incidents today. The incidents were attributed to flooding caused by the thunderstorms that passed through early this morning.

Emergency crews helped rescue 13 people from cars that had become stranded in high water. No one was reported injured, officials say. Most happened in the northeast, with one occurring on the westside.

"The EPFD Water Rescue team has been activated and is on standby for heavy rains expected throughout the week," a fire department spokesperson explained. "Additionally, a Water Rescue strike team from El Paso was deployed on Monday, June 23rd, to Ruidoso, NM, to assist with flash flooding as part of an interstate assistance agreement."

The spokesperson reminds everyone to turn around, don't drown.

Emma Hoggard

