Rain, mud, and clouds: See our viewer photo gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Heavy rain hit the Borderland overnight and this morning. ABC-7 viewers are now sending in images of flooded streets, mud caked roads, and well watered plants from across El Paso. Browse our photo gallery below to see more.

Macielle Sanchez Macielle Sanchez Macielle Sanchez

Macielle Sanchez sent in images of water and dirt flowing through her Campo del Sol neighborhood in northeast El Paso.

Hector Almeida Hector Almeida

Hector Almeida says the rain helped water his pistachio tree. The images he sent in show dew clustered on the pistachio nuts this morning.

Justin Campos

Justin Campos sent in an image of dark clouds looming over the northeast.