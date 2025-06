LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewer Debra Lujan sent in an image of storm clouds and dust billowing westward from Las Cruces.

Debra Lujan

This is a picture of a "storm with dust devils moving westward from Las Cruces today at 3:30" today, Lujan commented.

We are currently under an ABC-7 First Alert. ABC-7's Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Speelman says that more storms and small hail are expected tonight.