Heavy rain, flooding cause problems for Juárez drivers

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Road Safety Coordination (CGSV), also known as the Juárez Traffic Police, helped 87 drivers with roadside assistance services as heavy rains caused flooding Sunday and Monday.

Juárez municipal police (SSPM) and the civil protection department have been assisting drivers as well.

Heavy rain overnight led to the closure of several roads and streets across Juárez and dozens of drivers were stuck due to heavy flooding.

"The Road Safety General Coordination urges motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving to avoid accidents due to the recent rains that hit the city," a CGSV spokeswoman said.

Citizens are reminded that it is important to avoid areas with large accumulations of water or streams in order to avoid car accidents. Therefore, they are suggested to seek alternative travel routes.

Road Safety urges:

Use courtesy when driving

Drive at low speeds

Brake early

Maintain a safe distance between vehicles

Obey road closures and instructions from the traffic police

Pedestrians are asked to cross avenues at corners and use pedestrian bridges to get from one end to the other.

If you need to request Roadside Assistance, you can do so by calling +52 656-825-3560.

"The corporation works 'For a better road culture' to reduce incidents and raise awareness and responsibility when driving on our city's various roads," CGSV added.

