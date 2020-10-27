El Paso City Council District 4 candidate questionnaires

Your Voice, Your Vote

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council District 4 represents the northeast section of the city, where incumbent Sam Morgan is seeking re-election to a second term.

He faces multiple challengers, including Shawnason "Shawn" Nixon, Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd, Joe Molinar and Wesley Lawrence.

A potential issue in the race that may weigh on voters are the high-profile legal troubles for both Morgan, domestic violence charges, and Nixon, check fraud charges.

ABC-7 asked the same sets of questions to each of the five candidates, below are links to their answers. Candidates whose names aren't linked will be updated once we've received their answers.