Democrat Murphy narrowly re-elected New Jersey governor

TRENTON, New Jersey — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has won re-election over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Murphy eked out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat.

He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years.

Murphy defeated Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member.

Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, with his spending nearly equaling the governor’s.

Vote counting in the race stretched into Thursday showing an extremely thin margin between the candidates.