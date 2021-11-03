Democrat Murphy narrowly re-elected New Jersey governor
TRENTON, New Jersey — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has won re-election over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
Murphy eked out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat.
He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years.
Murphy defeated Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member.
Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, with his spending nearly equaling the governor’s.
Vote counting in the race stretched into Thursday showing an extremely thin margin between the candidates.
