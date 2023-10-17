Design Contest to Determine the 2024 “I Voted” Sticker for El Paso County

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The El Paso County Elections Department invites local high school students to participate in the third edition of the El Paso County “I Voted” sticker design contest. The contest is open to all high school students in the County of El Paso and the winning design will be used as the official

“I Voted” sticker.

The sticker will be distributed to voters during the 2024 electoral season. The

deadline to submit a design is Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

“The El Paso County Elections Department is excited to extend this contest to El Paso County

High School students and continue to encourage youth involvement in the electoral process” said

Lisa Wise, Elections Administrator. Once all participating designs are submitted, a first, second and third place design will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges from our community. Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme, and uniqueness of the design. Participants must agree to the contest official rules and submit their design by completing the Design Entry Form, Parental Consent Form and use the “I Voted” Sticker Template that is available on our website.

All submissions must be sent via e-mail to, epelections@epcounty.com by 4:45 p.m. on October 31, 2023. More information is available on the El Paso County Elections Department website at www.epcountyvotes.com.