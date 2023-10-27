Judy Gutierrez announces candidacy in El Paso’s District 2 special election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Miriam "Judy" Gutierrez is joining the race for El Paso's District 2 city representative seat. The special election is scheduled for December 9, 2023.

In her announcement, Gutierrez touted her 24 years of experience working behind the scenes in local government.

Gutierrez is running against local attorney Veronica Carbajal and EPISD Trustee Josh Acevedo.

"Our City Council has become increasingly fractured, leading to years of misallocated taxpayer money and resources," Gutierrez stated in her announcement. Gutierrez says that, if elected, she will prioritize public safety and effective use of taxpayer money. To highlight her commitment, Gutierrez is pledging to forgo a taxpayer-funded salary.

The seat opened up earlier this year when current District 2 Rep. Alexsandra Annello announced her run for a state house position. District 2 covers parts of Central, South-Central, and Northeast El Paso.