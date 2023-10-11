Verónica Carbajal announces run in District 2 special election this November

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Verónica Carbajal says she will run for the City Council District 2 seat that former Representative Alexsandra Annello vacated last week. Annello previously announced her own run for Texas House District 77. The special election to fill Annello's seat is planned for December 9, 2023.

In her announcement, Carbajal outlined her priorities, including fiscal restraint, maintaining the property tax rate, and getting more state, federal, and private funding for El Paso. She also says she cares about improving road and pedestrian safety, managing the ongoing migrant situation, and improving city services.

“I did not anticipate being part of a special election in 2023," Carbajal said. "However, I am ready and willing to fill this City Council seat and serve as the District 2 Representative."

Carbajal has served the Borderland as a RioGrande Legal Aid lawyer for 19 year. Her team says that in that role, she has fought for vulnerable members of the El Paso community, including those who were impacted by the Walmart massacre, the pandemic, and economic crises. Carbajal unsuccessfully ran for mayor of El Paso in 2020.

No other candidates have announced a bid for the District 2 seat yet.