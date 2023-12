EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso City Council held a vote to decide the date of the runoff election for El Paso City Council's District 2 seat.

In a motion, the date of January 20, 2024 passed with a vote of 5-0.

Josh Acevedo and Veronica Carbajal will run against each other in the runoff election as no one received more than 50% of the votes in the first election.