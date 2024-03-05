Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Three candidates vying for Democratic nomination to take on District Attorney Bill Hicks in November

KVIA
By
New
Published 4:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in the race for El Paso District Attorney.

The three candidates are James Montoya, Nancy Casas, and Alma Trejo.

The winner of the democratic primary will take on Republican District Attorney Bill Hicks in the November General Election.

ABC-7 has full coverage of the local, state, and national races this Super Tuesday. Get full results here.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content