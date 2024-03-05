Three candidates vying for Democratic nomination to take on District Attorney Bill Hicks in November

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in the race for El Paso District Attorney.

The three candidates are James Montoya, Nancy Casas, and Alma Trejo.

The winner of the democratic primary will take on Republican District Attorney Bill Hicks in the November General Election.

ABC-7 has full coverage of the local, state, and national races this Super Tuesday. Get full results here.