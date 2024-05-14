Your Voice Your Vote: May 2024 Primary Runoff Election

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The last day to request a Ballot by Mail for the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election is Friday, May 17, 2024.

Ballots for this election:

Democratic Party races for State Representative District 77, District Attorney, County Sheriff, and Precinct 1 Constable, as well as the Republican Party race for U.S. Representative District 23.

These races did not obtain the required 50% of the votes during the March 2024 Primary Election, and the two candidates who received the highest number of votes will be on the ballot.

In Texas, registered voters who meet one of the following requirements are eligible to request a mail-in-ballot:

1. 65 years of age or older.

2. Disability (Have a sickness or physical condition that prevents them from appearing at the polling place during the Early Voting period or on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or injury to their health).

3. Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day out of the county on Election Day and during Early Voting by personal appearance (must provide out-of-county address).

5. Confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment.

Voters can download an application in English or Spanish from the El Paso County Elections Department website, Civilian Ballot by Mail, https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/civilian_ballot_by_mail.

The Early Voting Clerk:

Only mail applications or ballots with a specific request from the voter.

If a voter requests a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, they must surrender their ballot by mail to vote in person. If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter.

If the voter does not believe the ballot will be delivered on time through mail, they can drop off their own ballot only on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.