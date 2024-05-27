Your Voice, Your Vote: Primary runoff election preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's your voice, your vote. Happening Tuesday, May 28, it's the Primary runoff election in the Borderland.

It's happening because some candidates received more than 50% of the vote on Super Tuesday back in March.

You'll have a chance to decide who is going to be the democratic candidate in the race for El Paso District Attorney. It's between James Montoya and Alma Trejo.

Whoever wins will face off against current District Attorney, republican candidate Bill Hicks in the November general election.

The winner in November might end up prosecuting the state's case against the accused Cielo Vista Walmart shooter.

You'll also see the El Paso County Sheriff's race on the ballot Tuesday.

Robert "Bobby" Flores and Oscar Ugarte are facing off to become the democratic candidate. The winner will run against Minerva Torres Shelton, the only republican in the race.

You can also vote for who you want to represent District 77 in the state house. The district covers a part of west and central El Paso, and also the lower valley.

The race is between Norma Chávez and Vincent "Vince" Perez. No republican candidates are running, the winner Tuesday will replace Lina Ortega, who's not seeking re-election.

Two republicans are running to represent a part of far east El Paso in congress. Incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing off against Brandon Herrera in the race for Congressional District 23, which stretches all the way to San Antonio.

The winner of that race will run against democrat Santos Limon in the November general election.

Count on ABC-7 to bring you complete coverage of the runoff election and the results Tuesday.