Oscar Ugarte takes early lead for the Democratic nomination for El Paso Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Oscar Ugarte has taken an early lead in the runoff election for the El Paso County Sheriff Democratic nomination.

According to the El Paso County's Elections Department's website, Oscar Ugarte has over 9,000 votes (58.40%) and Robert "Bobby" Flores has over 6,400 votes (41.60%).

The winner of tonight's runoff election will face lone Republican candidate Minerva Torres Shelton in the general election on Nov. 5.

Both Democratic and Republican candidates are looking to replace current Sheriff Richard Wiles who's retiring after nearly two decades.