El Paso Democratic convention delegates say they’re sticking with Biden in 2024 election

by Robert Moore, El Paso Matters

July 11, 2024

El Paso’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention want President Joe Biden to continue his re-election bid, despite criticism over his debate performance last month.

“President Biden has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to addressing critical issues facing our nation, making him a solid choice for the 2024 nomination,” El Paso County’s eight elected delegates said in a statement responding to questions from El Paso Matters.

Eight El Pasoans elected through the Democratic Party process are delegates for the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, where the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates will be formally nominated. They are county Democratic Chair Michael Apodaca, County Commissioner David Stout, former city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, Yvonne “Bonnie” Daniels, Alicia De Jong Davis, Javier Aaron Paz, Dr. Jack Heydemann and Craig Sterrette.

El Paso Matters reached out individually to the delegates, who decided to respond with a group statement, Apodaca said.

Two El Pasoans are so-called superdelegates to the convention – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, because she’s a member of Congress; and state Sen. César Blanco, who is a member of the Democratic National Committee.

Escobar also is one of Biden’s seven campaign co-chairs, and she has remained steadfast in her support for the president.

https://twitter.com/vgescobar/status/1809718991507673212

Blanco expressed strong support for Biden continuing as the party’s nominee.

“The choice is clear: democracy or dictatorship. One poor debate performance doesn't erase Trump's extensive criminal record and threat to democracy, nor does it negate President Biden's accomplishments, lifelong service, and ability to govern effectively,” Blanco said in a statement to El Paso Matters. “We must follow Biden's example and run toward the fight, not from it. If we want to guarantee Trump never returns to the Oval Office, Democrats need to get in the fight or get out of the way.”

Biden won 84% of the El Paso County vote in the March 5 Democratic primary, and 67% in the 2020 general election.

His heavily criticized performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Trump alarmed many Democrats, with some calling for him to abandon his re-election bid and allow the party to nominate someone else. Biden has vowed to continue his re-election campaign.

If Biden were to step aside, the convention delegates – almost all of whom are currently committed to the president – would select a new nominee. But the El Paso delegates wouldn’t even discuss other potential candidates.

“President Biden has made a solidly clear stance that he will not be stepping down as the Democratic nominee in 2024. That is who we are standing firmly alongside to defeat Donald Trump and continue our mission to give the middle class some breathing room by cutting everyday costs like child and health care, forgiving student loan debt, and restoring the freedoms that MAGA Republicans have stripped from us,” their statement said.

Although most national and swing state polls have shown Trump slightly widening his lead over Biden since the debate, the El Paso delegates say they believe the incumbent can still prevail over the former president he defeated in 2020.

“Voters remember all too well what life was like under Trump's administration, and here in El Paso, we are prepared to send a message that MAGA extremism is not welcome here, as we have endured the results of Trump's hatred and racism enough,” their statement said.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.