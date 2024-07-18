What El Paso mayoral campaigns have spent, who is providing support so far

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The July 15th campaign finance reports show the race for the next mayor of the city of El Paso has some recognizable names and organizations already throwing their support behind candidates.

Current District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez received $72,338.38 in political contributions from the start of the year through the end of June from 58 different donors, including $2,500 from former city council member Steve Ortega, $2,000 from the ScottHulse PAC, $1,500 from the El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association, $1,000 from the Bettina Olivares campaign, $500 from Scott Lynch, Executive Director of the El Paso Apartment Association, and more. City Rep. Hernandez has spent $20,493.92 in this reporting period with $105,888.08 remaining in the bank.

El Paso businessman Renard Johnson garnered $297,920.50 in contributions in the same timeframe from 332 different donors, including $3,750 from Richard Aguilar, CEO of developer EPT Land Communities, $2,500 total from Josh and Martha Hunt of Hunt Companies, Inc. and MountainStar Sports Group, $2,500 each from Luke and Ronnie Lowenfield of the Casa Auto Group ownership family, and more. Johnson's campaign lists $187,693.96 in expenditures leaving $104,684.54 in contributions maintained going forward.